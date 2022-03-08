Hover to Zoom
Jyoti Dal Makhani Two Bean Soup Entree
15 ozUPC: 0007750216615
Product Details
Jyoti Dal Makhani, made with lentils and beans, is a low fat Punjabi dish that serves as a side dish or soup. This aromatic, mildly spiced wholesome Dal is flavored with spices, herbs, and lemon juice. Various dishes can be made with Dal Makhani.
If it doesn't taste home cooked, it's not Jyoti!
- Natural Foods™
- All Natural Perfectly Spiced
- Low Fat
- Just Add Water
- Heat n' Serve
- Wheat & Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg8%
Vitamin A0International Unit2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Black Lentils and Red Beans , Onions , Ghee ( Clarified Butter ) , Ginger , Spices , Salt , Garlic and Lemon Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
