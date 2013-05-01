Jyoti Delhi Saag Spinach & Mustard Greens Perspective: front
Jyoti Delhi Saag Spinach & Mustard Greens

15 ozUPC: 0007750201610
Jyoti is from Delhi. Her Delhi Saag is a greens dish, served as a side dish. The natural taste of spinach and mustard greens is enhanced with ginger, hot peppers, and lemon juice. No spices are used. Delhi Saag is an excellent cooking sauce for chicken, lamb, vegetables, and a soup base.

If it doesn't taste home cooked, it's not Jyoti!

  • Natural Foods™
  • All Natural
  • Low Fat
  • Wheat & Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium510mg21%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Other Ingredients : Mustard Greens , Spinach , Water , Onions , Soybean Oil , Corn Meal and Corn Starch , Fresh Ginger , Hot Peppers , Lemon Juice and Salt .

Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

