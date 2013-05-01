Jyoti Delhi Saag Spinach & Mustard Greens
Product Details
Jyoti is from Delhi. Her Delhi Saag is a greens dish, served as a side dish. The natural taste of spinach and mustard greens is enhanced with ginger, hot peppers, and lemon juice. No spices are used. Delhi Saag is an excellent cooking sauce for chicken, lamb, vegetables, and a soup base.
If it doesn't taste home cooked, it's not Jyoti!
- Natural Foods™
- All Natural
- Low Fat
- Wheat & Gluten Free
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Mustard Greens , Spinach , Water , Onions , Soybean Oil , Corn Meal and Corn Starch , Fresh Ginger , Hot Peppers , Lemon Juice and Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More