Jyoti Matar-Paneer is a vegetarian side dish. Sweet Green peas (Matar) and Indian homestyle cheese (Paneer) are simmered in a tomato-onion sauce, mildly spiced, and uniquely delicious. Make various other dishes with this Matar-Paneer.

Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat3.5g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium550mg23%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Peas , Water , Cheese ( Paneer ) , Fresh Onion , Fresh Sour Cream , Soybean Oil , Tomato Paste , Lemon Juice , Salt , Spices , Corn Starch , Fresh Garlic and Ginger .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

