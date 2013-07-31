Jyoti Matar-Paneer Peas & Paneer Cheese
Product Details
Jyoti Matar-Paneer is a vegetarian side dish. Sweet Green peas (Matar) and Indian homestyle cheese (Paneer) are simmered in a tomato-onion sauce, mildly spiced, and uniquely delicious. Make various other dishes with this Matar-Paneer.
If it doesn't taste home-cooked, it's not Jyoti!
- Natural Foods™
- All Natural
- Perfectly Spiced
- Heat n' Serve Entree
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Peas , Water , Cheese ( Paneer ) , Fresh Onion , Fresh Sour Cream , Soybean Oil , Tomato Paste , Lemon Juice , Salt , Spices , Corn Starch , Fresh Garlic and Ginger .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
