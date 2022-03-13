Hover to Zoom
Jyoti Punjabi Chhole Chicken
15 ozUPC: 0007750214615
Product Details
Chickpeas (garbanzo, ceci, kabuli chana) cooked with potatoes and onions in a tangy sauce, fragrant with spices & hot with ginger and peppers.
- Natural Foods™
- All Natural
- Perfectly Spiced
- Heat n' Serve Entree
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg20%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chickpeas , Water , Onions , Soybeans Oil , Potatoes , Tomatoes , Corn Starch , Ginger Fresh , Lemons Juice , Garlic , Salt , Spices
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible