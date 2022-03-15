Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me Chinese Noodles
8 ozUPC: 0007084400469
Product Details
Fat free. Low sodium.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate41g14%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Water , Salt , Calcium Carbonate .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.