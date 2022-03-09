Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Ka-Me® Coconut Milk
14 fl ozUPC: 0007084400606
Purchase Options
Product Details
KA–ME Coconut Milk is a premium quality product, produced naturally with no artificial preservatives. It is a traditional ingredient that is used throughout Southeast Asian cuisines.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size79 MILLILITRE
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
COCONUT MILK, WATER, GUAR GUM.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More