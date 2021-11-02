Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me Duck Sauce
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007084400502
Product Details
- Asian condiment
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Peach, Mango and Pineapple Juice, Corn Starch, Salt, Vinegar, Paprika Powder (For Color), Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
