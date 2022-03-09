Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me Hot Mustard
7.25 ozUPC: 0007084400530
Purchase Options
Product Details
Ka-me Hot Mustard, a commonly used condiment in both China and Korea, is a delicious complement for dipping egg rolls and fried wontons and the perfect ingredient in many authentic Asian recipes.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Mustard, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Turmeric.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More