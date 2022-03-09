Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me® Organic Pad Thai Black Rice Noodles
8.8 ozUPC: 0007084447055
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy an authentic Asian meal in minutes! KA•ME organic rice noodles, premium quality, grown and harvested on an organic farm in Thailand and naturally gluten free. It is a traditional ingredient, versatile in many Thai and southeast Asian recipes and perfect served hot or cold added to stir-fries, soups and salads.
Allergen safe:
- Peanuts
- Wheat
- Soy
- Dairy
- Eggs
- Fish
- Shellfish
- Tree nuts