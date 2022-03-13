Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me® Pure Sesame Oil
5 fl ozUPC: 0007084460545
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
TOASTED SESAME OIL.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
