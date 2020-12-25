Ka-Me Vermicelli Rice Sticks help you create a delicious meal. Gluten-free, these rice sticks are crafted using only rice and water for an authentic asian taste that's perfect in soups, spring rolls, salads and stir-fries. Each serving of rice sticks in this 8 oz. Package contains 190 calories and no cholesterol, fats or sugars.

All natural

Gluten free

Low sodium