Ka-Me Rice Sticks Vermicelli
8 ozUPC: 0007084400453
Ka-Me Vermicelli Rice Sticks help you create a delicious meal. Gluten-free, these rice sticks are crafted using only rice and water for an authentic asian taste that's perfect in soups, spring rolls, salads and stir-fries. Each serving of rice sticks in this 8 oz. Package contains 190 calories and no cholesterol, fats or sugars.
- All natural
- Gluten free
- Low sodium
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate50g18.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice, Water
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
