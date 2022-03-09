Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me Sesame Oil Blend
7 fl ozUPC: 0007084400540
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Toasted Sesame Oil , Canola Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
