Ingredients

Noodles: Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Curcumin and Beta Carotene Color, Non-dairy Lactic Acid (Vegetable Source). Sauce: Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybean, Wheat), Cane Sugar, Rice Wine, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Soy Paste (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Sesame Seeds, Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Sesame Oil, Spices, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum. Vegetables: Scallion, Carrot, Bok Choy, Bell Pepper. Topping: Sesame Seeds

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More