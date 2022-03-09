Ka-Me Stir-Fry Thai Rice Noodles Perspective: front
Ka-Me Stir-Fry Thai Rice Noodles Perspective: left
Ka-Me Stir-Fry Thai Rice Noodles Perspective: right
Ka-Me Stir-Fry Thai Rice Noodles

2 ct / 7.1 ozUPC: 0007084470556
Product Details

Thai rice noodles are the foundation of pad Thai. Ka•me Thai rice stir-fry noodles are delicious served plain or in any stir-fry, salad or soup.

  • 2 minutes wok or skillet; 90 seconds microwave
  • Fresh cooked noodles
  • Ready to serve

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate29g10%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Wheat Flour , Rice Flour , Canola Oil , Wheat Gluten , Salt , Lactic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.