Ka-Me Stir-Fry Thai Rice Noodles
Product Details
Thai rice noodles are the foundation of pad Thai. Ka•me Thai rice stir-fry noodles are delicious served plain or in any stir-fry, salad or soup.
- 2 minutes wok or skillet; 90 seconds microwave
- Fresh cooked noodles
- Ready to serve
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Wheat Flour , Rice Flour , Canola Oil , Wheat Gluten , Salt , Lactic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More