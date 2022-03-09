Ka-Me® Vietnamese Pho Rice Noodles Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me® Vietnamese Pho Rice Noodles Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me® Vietnamese Pho Rice Noodles Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Ka-Me® Vietnamese Pho Rice Noodles

2 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0007084447064
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Fresh cooked noodles
  • Ready to serve
  • 2 minutes wok or skillet; 90 seconds microwave
  • Discover simple recipes and authentic KA•ME Asian foods
  • KA•ME express rice noodles are routinely tested to ensure there is less than 5 parts per million gluten
  • Pho noodle soup, a favorite in the city of Hanoi, combines a steaming broth perfumed with ginger, anise and pungent fish sauce, and is served over flat rice boodles and chicken or beef; Pho rice noodles are also used in stir-fries