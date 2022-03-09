Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Ka-Me® Vietnamese Pho Rice Noodles
2 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0007084447064
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Fresh cooked noodles
- Ready to serve
- 2 minutes wok or skillet; 90 seconds microwave
- Discover simple recipes and authentic KA•ME Asian foods
- KA•ME express rice noodles are routinely tested to ensure there is less than 5 parts per million gluten
- Pho noodle soup, a favorite in the city of Hanoi, combines a steaming broth perfumed with ginger, anise and pungent fish sauce, and is served over flat rice boodles and chicken or beef; Pho rice noodles are also used in stir-fries