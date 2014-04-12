Ka-Me Wasabi Rice Crunch Crackers
Known in Japan as Rice Sembei, rice-based crackers are the most traditional - and popular - of Japanese snacks. KA•ME Rice Crackers contain no artificial flavors or colors, are gluten-free and subtly seasoned with traditional Asian flavors and contemporary spices. These Wasabi Rice Crackers can be enjoyed on their own, or served with a variety of cheeses and dips.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten Free
- Kosher
Rice Meal , Wasabi Seasoning ( Maltodextrin , Flavors Natural , Salt ) , Safflower Oil , Sesame Oil
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
