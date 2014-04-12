Ka-Me Wasabi Rice Crunch Crackers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ka-Me Wasabi Rice Crunch Crackers

3.5 OZUPC: 0007084400109
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrating the Tastes of Asia

Known in Japan as Rice Sembei, rice-based crackers are the most traditional - and popular - of Japanese snacks. KA•ME Rice Crackers contain no artificial flavors or colors, are gluten-free and subtly seasoned with traditional Asian flavors and contemporary spices. These Wasabi Rice Crackers can be enjoyed on their own, or served with a variety of cheeses and dips.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Meal , Wasabi Seasoning ( Maltodextrin , Flavors Natural , Salt ) , Safflower Oil , Sesame Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More