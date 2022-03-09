Hover to Zoom
Ka-Me Wide Lo Mein Noodles
8 ozUPC: 0007084400475
Product Details
Wide Lo Mein noodles, versatile in many recipes, are commonly stir-fried with poultry, meat and vegetables along with a simple sauce to create a perfect lo Mein dish.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium45mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
