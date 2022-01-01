Kahn's® Fully Cooked Wieners
Product Details
When nothing but the best will do, Kahn's® Fully Cooked Wieners offers the quality you crave. Made with pork and turkey, they brings the flavor that keeps them coming back for more. Ready to heat and eat, our wieners come fully cooked and are simple to boil, grill or microwave. Just grill for 6-8 minutes and serve on a bun with sides of potato salad and coleslaw for a classic summer lunch. Each pack includes 10 wieners.
- One pack of 10 wieners
- Filled with juicy, savory flavor
- Made with pork and turkey
- Fully cooked and ready to boil, grill or microwave
- Perfect for barbecues, cookouts or any meal
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Pork, Mechanically Separated Turkey, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Corn Syrup, Salt, Dextrose, Flavor, Contains 2% Or Less: Potassium Lactate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Phosphate, Beef Stock, Ascorbic Acid, Maltodextrin, Sodium Nitrite, Paprika Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More