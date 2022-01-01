When nothing but the best will do, Kahn's® Fully Cooked Wieners offers the quality you crave. Made with pork and turkey, they brings the flavor that keeps them coming back for more. Ready to heat and eat, our wieners come fully cooked and are simple to boil, grill or microwave. Just grill for 6-8 minutes and serve on a bun with sides of potato salad and coleslaw for a classic summer lunch. Each pack includes 10 wieners.

One pack of 10 wieners

Filled with juicy, savory flavor

Made with pork and turkey

Fully cooked and ready to boil, grill or microwave

Perfect for barbecues, cookouts or any meal

Made in the USA