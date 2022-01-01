Kaleidoscope Play House Cube

115-713863018463 Kaleidoscope Play House Cube, Look at all the images of me! Mirrors foster a young child's self-awareness, self-esteem, curiosity and cognitive development. We attach four safe, shatterproof acrylic mirrors inside the bottom, top and two opposite sides of this six-sided cube cabinet to create a kaleidoscope of images and perspectives that invite children to crawl inside and explore. All edges are rounded over and sanded smooth for safety. Manufactured by Whitney Brothers, Made in USA

