Kame Rice Crunch Plain Crackers
3.5 OzUPC: 0007084400101
Purchase Options
Product Details
Celebrating the Tastes of Asia
Known in Japan as Rice senbei, rice-based crackers are the most traditional and popular of Japanese snacks. KA•ME Rice Crackers are all-natural, gluten-free, and subtly seasoned with traditional Asian flavors and contemporary spices. These Original Rice Crackers can be enjoyed on their own or served with cheese or dips.
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Low Fat
- Low Sodium
- Original
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium3mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Jasmine Rice, Rice Bran Oil, Sea Salt, Soybean Tocopherols (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More