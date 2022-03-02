Hover to Zoom
Kanka Mouth Pain Liquid Relief
0.33 fl ozUPC: 0004138820391
Strong Relief with a Soft Touch®:
- Maximum Strength Formula Relieves Pain Fast
- Forms Protective Coating To Shield Against Further Irritation
- Convenient Control Tip For Better Application
- Fast, Effective Relief: Combines Two Analgesics For Dual Relief.
- Ultra Soft Brush Tip: Gently Gets Between Teeth And Gums.
- Unique Applicator: Easy To Apply In Hard-To-Reach Areas.
- Oral Anesthetic
- For Sores Inside The Mouth, Denture Abrasion Or Brace Irritation
- ADA Accepted