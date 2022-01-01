Kanzi Apples
Kanzi apples are intensely flavored with an extremely juicy and crunchy bite and a sweet and tangy flavor punch. Originally discovered in Belgian, Kanzi apples are now grown around the world and in Washington State and Michgan in the USA. A natural cross of Braeburn and Gala, Kanzi is a bi-colored red and yellow apple. Use in salads, snacking, jams and sauces, dessert, white wine, sharp cheeses, nut butters, caramel sauce, salads. Non-GMO. An intensely flavored specialty apple with a sugary sweetness and tangy flavor punch. Store in refrigerator. Gently wash before eating.
Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw
