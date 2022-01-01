Kanzi Apples Perspective: front
Kanzi apples are intensely flavored with an extremely juicy and crunchy bite and a sweet and tangy flavor punch. Originally discovered in Belgian, Kanzi apples are now grown around the world and in Washington State and Michgan in the USA. A natural cross of Braeburn and Gala, Kanzi is a bi-colored red and yellow apple. Use in salads, snacking, jams and sauces, dessert, white wine, sharp cheeses, nut butters, caramel sauce, salads. Non-GMO. An intensely flavored specialty apple with a sugary sweetness and tangy flavor punch. Store in refrigerator. Gently wash before eating.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 SMALL APPLE
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg2%
Total Carbohydrate15g
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A3mcg
Vitamin C5mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

