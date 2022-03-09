Hover to Zoom
Karen's Naturals Just Peaches
1.5 ozUPC: 0001241332000
Product Details
Nothing's more luscious than a plump, juicy peach, bursting with sweetness. Picked fresh and dried at low temperatures to preserve flavor and essential nutrients, Just Peaches make a delightfully crunchy treat. Sprinkle on ice cream, yogurt and cereal, or mix into muffins, scones, or sauces for a burst of pure peach flavor.
- 100% Natural
- Crunchy & Delicious
- Freeze-Dried Fruit
- Small Batch Produced
- Non-GMO • Kosher • Gluten Free
- No Additives, Preservatives, or Sweeteners
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar30g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Freeze-dried Peaches .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More