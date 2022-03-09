Hover to Zoom
Karen's Naturals Organic Just Peaches
2 ozUPC: 0001241338000
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nothing's more luscious than a plump, juicy, organic peach, bursting with sweetness. Picked fresh and dried at low temperatures to preserve flavor and essential nutrients, Organic Just Peaches make a delightfully crunchy treat. Sprinkle on ice cream, yogurt and cereal, or mix into muffins, scones, or sauces for a burst of pure peach flavor.
- Organically Grown
- A Delicious Snack, Topping or Recipe Ingredient
- 1 Bag = 3/4 lb Fresh Peaches
- 100% Natural Crunchy & Delicious Freeze-Dried Fruit
- Farm Fresh Raw Produce
- Small Batch Produced In Westerly California
- No Additives • No Preservatives • No Sweeteners
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- USDA Organic
- Naturally Gluten, Dairy, Wheat and Nut Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Freeze-dried Organic Peaches .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More