1.2 ozUPC: 0001241330000
Product Details

Nothing's tastier than sweet, juice, organic summertime strawberries. Picked fresh and dried at low temperatures to preserve flavor and essential nutrients, Organic Just Strawberries make a delightfully crunchy treat. Sprinkle on yogurt, salads, and cereal, or mix into smoothies, pancakes, and scones for an intense burst of berry flavor.

  • Organically Grown
  • 1 Bag = 3/4 lb Fresh Strawberries
  • 100% Natural Crunchy & Delicious Freeze-Dried Fruit
  • Small Batch Produced in Westley, California
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Kosher
  • No Additives, Preservatives or Sweeteners
  • Naturally Dairy, Wheat and Nut Free
  • A Delicious Snack Topping or Recipe Ingredient

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium43mg4%
Iron11mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Freeze-dried Organic Strawberries .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
