Karo Light Corn Syrup with Real Vanilla
Product Details
Karo Light is pure corn syrup made with real vanilla. Most famous as the ingredient in Pecan Pie. It is an easy-blendin, natural sweetener that enhances the flavor and texture of many foods, such as baked goods, caramel popcorn, candy, meat and vegetable glazes, fruit toppings and beverages. Karo Corn Syrup has a consistent viscosity providing proven performance for high quality products. Karo has been known for trusted quality since 1902.
- 100% pure corn syrup
- 0g High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Made with real vanilla
- Gluten-Free
- 16 fl. oz. bottle
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla Extract (Vanilla Beans, Water, Ethyl Alcohol)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More