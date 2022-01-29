Karo Light is pure corn syrup made with real vanilla. Most famous as the ingredient in Pecan Pie. It is an easy-blendin, natural sweetener that enhances the flavor and texture of many foods, such as baked goods, caramel popcorn, candy, meat and vegetable glazes, fruit toppings and beverages. Karo Corn Syrup has a consistent viscosity providing proven performance for high quality products. Karo has been known for trusted quality since 1902.

100% pure corn syrup

0g High Fructose Corn Syrup

Made with real vanilla

Gluten-Free

16 fl. oz. bottle