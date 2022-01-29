Karo Light Corn Syrup with Real Vanilla Perspective: front
Karo Light Corn Syrup with Real Vanilla Perspective: back
Karo Light Corn Syrup with Real Vanilla

16 fl ozUPC: 0076172005110
Product Details

Karo Light is pure corn syrup made with real vanilla. Most famous as the ingredient in Pecan Pie. It is an easy-blendin, natural sweetener that enhances the flavor and texture of many foods, such as baked goods, caramel popcorn, candy, meat and vegetable glazes, fruit toppings and beverages. Karo Corn Syrup has a consistent viscosity providing proven performance for high quality products. Karo has been known for trusted quality since 1902.

  • 100% pure corn syrup
  • 0g High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Made with real vanilla
  • Gluten-Free
  • 16 fl. oz. bottle

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla Extract (Vanilla Beans, Water, Ethyl Alcohol)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.