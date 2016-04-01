Chewy. Simple. Tasty. This chewy granola bar is sweet, salty and deliciously nutritious. We love chewy, simple, tasty bars! So we simplified all of our chewy bars by cutting the ingredient list nearly in half to make our classics even better. Now, this bar’s star flavors like roasted almonds, rich dark chocolate and a touch of sea salt shine even brighter. It’s a great snack for any activity!

A DELICIOUS, FEEL GOOD SNACK - Kashi Chewy Granola Bars are an ideal anytime pick-me-up at home or on-the-go

TREAT YOUR TASTEBUDS WITHOUT GUILT - A sweet & salty granola bar made with whole grain oats, almonds & rich semisweet chocolate

SNACKS ON THE GO - Travel-ready tasty snack at work or school, post-workout bite, or late-night treat; Stow in lunchboxes, totes, & backpacks

INDULGE IN TASTE & SATISFY YOUR HUNGER - Contains 13g of whole grain, 5g total fat and 34g fiber per 35g serving, a delicious vegan snack