Kashi 4g Fiber Chocolate Almond Sea Salt with Chia Chewy Granola Bars
Product Details
Chewy. Simple. Tasty. This chewy granola bar is sweet, salty and deliciously nutritious. We love chewy, simple, tasty bars! So we simplified all of our chewy bars by cutting the ingredient list nearly in half to make our classics even better. Now, this bar’s star flavors like roasted almonds, rich dark chocolate and a touch of sea salt shine even brighter. It’s a great snack for any activity!
- A DELICIOUS, FEEL GOOD SNACK - Kashi Chewy Granola Bars are an ideal anytime pick-me-up at home or on-the-go
- TREAT YOUR TASTEBUDS WITHOUT GUILT - A sweet & salty granola bar made with whole grain oats, almonds & rich semisweet chocolate
- SNACKS ON THE GO - Travel-ready tasty snack at work or school, post-workout bite, or late-night treat; Stow in lunchboxes, totes, & backpacks
- INDULGE IN TASTE & SATISFY YOUR HUNGER - Contains 13g of whole grain, 5g total fat and 34g fiber per 35g serving, a delicious vegan snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Almonds, Cane Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Brown Rice Flour, Chocolate, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Chia Seeds, Oat Fiber, Dried Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt, Cocoa, Natural Flavor, Rosemary Extract For Freshness
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More