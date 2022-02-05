Kashi by Kids Super Loops Organic Chocolate Breakfast Cereal
Product Details
Kashi by Kids Organic Chocolate Super Loops Cereal is a super take on the classic breakfast loop cereal. One that delights your taste buds with a tasty, rich chocolatey flavor, while delivering 4 grams of protein (5% of daily value) and 3 grams of fiber in each serving. Kashi by Kids Organic Chocolate Super Loops Cereal is co-created by kids for kids and a vibrant morning treat for a wholesome start to your day. Super Loops is a healthy, flavorful breakfast or a great mid-afternoon pick me up; just pour a bowl, add your choice of milk and enjoy. Delivering clean nutrition and fun, Super Loops is made with organic superfood ingredients that are kid tested and approved. Who said that better for you can’t be better tasting? Kashi by Kids Organic Chocolate Super Loops Cereal isn’t just a delicious breakfast cereal, it’s a super way to start your day!
- Co-created with kids for a chocolatey, wholesome breakfast cereal that the whole family will enjoy
- Made with organic superfood ingredients like berries, lentils, and chickpeas
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Breakfast cereal with nutrients to help power kids through the day
- Makes a super breakfast or pack it in a lunchbox for a mid-day snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Yellow Corn Flour , Cane Sugar , Whole Oat Flour , Red Lentil Flour , Brown Rice Flour , Cocoa , Pea Protein , Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil , Oat Fiber , Salt , Baking Soda , Natural Flavors , Mixed Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) for freshness .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More