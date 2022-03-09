Kashi GO 3g Fiber Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bars
Product Details
Nutty and nutritious, our chewy almond bars are made with a sprinkling of flaxseeds and a hint of wildflower honey. Chewy and tasty, our granola bars satisfy your sweet and wholesome sides. A sprinkle of flax seeds, roasted almonds, whole grains and a touch of honey.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Almonds, Dried Brown Rice Syrup, Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Flour, Flax Seeds, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Oat Fiber, Glycerin, Sea Salt, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Rosemary Extract For Freshness, Peanut Flour
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
