Kashi GO 3g Fiber Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kashi GO 3g Fiber Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kashi GO 3g Fiber Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kashi GO 3g Fiber Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kashi GO 3g Fiber Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bars

7.4 ozUPC: 0001862703001
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nutty and nutritious, our chewy almond bars are made with a sprinkling of flaxseeds and a hint of wildflower honey. Chewy and tasty, our granola bars satisfy your sweet and wholesome sides. A sprinkle of flax seeds, roasted almonds, whole grains and a touch of honey.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Almonds, Dried Brown Rice Syrup, Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Flour, Flax Seeds, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Oat Fiber, Glycerin, Sea Salt, Molasses, Natural Flavor, Rosemary Extract For Freshness, Peanut Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More