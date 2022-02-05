Kashi Go® Coconut Almond Crunch Cereal
Product Details
A pioneering force in crafting delicious, plant-based foods from wholesome ingredients, Kashi is rooted in nutrition, passion, and sustainable and ethical farming practices. With a mission dedicated to looking beyond the package, Kashi couples real food with a real-food philosophy in every box, bag, and bowl of grain-based goodness. Kashi, a name that stands for wholesome foods made with real nutrition.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Soy flakes, whole grain oats, brown rice syrup, cane sugar, coconut, acacia gum, puffed millet, oat fiber, expeller pressed canola oil, almonds, puffed brown rice, sea salt, natural flavor, rosemary extract for freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
