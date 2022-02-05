Kashi Go® Coconut Almond Crunch Cereal Perspective: front
Kashi Go® Coconut Almond Crunch Cereal Perspective: back
Kashi Go® Coconut Almond Crunch Cereal Perspective: left
Kashi Go® Coconut Almond Crunch Cereal Perspective: right
Kashi Go® Coconut Almond Crunch Cereal

13.2 ozUPC: 0001862711108
A pioneering force in crafting delicious, plant-based foods from wholesome ingredients, Kashi is rooted in nutrition, passion, and sustainable and ethical farming practices. With a mission dedicated to looking beyond the package, Kashi couples real food with a real-food philosophy in every box, bag, and bowl of grain-based goodness. Kashi, a name that stands for wholesome foods made with real nutrition.

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size3/4 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate32g12%
Dietary Fiber6g20%
Sugar9g
Protein10g15%
Calcium50mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Soy flakes, whole grain oats, brown rice syrup, cane sugar, coconut, acacia gum, puffed millet, oat fiber, expeller pressed canola oil, almonds, puffed brown rice, sea salt, natural flavor, rosemary extract for freshness.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
