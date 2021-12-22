Kashi GO Vanilla Buttermilk Protein Waffles made with 13g protein and 100% whole grains to fill your morning with a deliciously indulgent warm breakfast that satisfies. We use responsibly sourced ingredients in our Non-GMO Project Verified waffle mix, made with USDA Dairy and Cage-Free Eggs, because we believe in sustainability and clean nutritional benefits. Savor your mornings and enjoy fluffy, crispy warm waffles that are the next best thing to homemade, but a conveniently packaged frozen breakfast or snack. Filled with wholesome goodness and overflowing delicious flavor of smooth, sweet vanilla mixed in cozy buttermilk waffles. This warm tasty breakfast waffle is crafted to help fuel your active lifestyle. Our Vanilla Buttermilk Protein Waffles delivers 13 grams of protein, 3 grams fiber, contains 11 grams of total fat per 76 grams serving. Powerful nutrition is our approach to food. It means we value whole food and put the inherent nutrition of food first when considering every ingredient. It means we make our food with a plants-first mindset. It also means we value not just the foods we make, but also how we make them by being progressive and mindful of sustainable and ethical farming practices. So inside every box, bag, and wrapper, there is not just real food, but a real food philosophy at work. *eat 48g or more of whole grain daily.

Bursting with Flavor - Sweet, rich vanilla flavor combine with old fashioned buttermilk creating a tasty warm breakfast

Kickstart your Day – Fill your home with the inviting aroma of our delicious crispy, golden waffles and fill yourself with whole-grain goodness

Package for freshness and great taste- Includes a box of 8 frozen Kashi GO Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles

Protein Packed Breakfast - Kashi GO waffles help keep you satisfied and active with 13g protein, contains 11g total fat per 76g serving