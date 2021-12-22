Kashi Go® Wild Blueberry Protein Waffles Perspective: front
Kashi Go® Wild Blueberry Protein Waffles

10.7 ozUPC: 0001862711181
Kashi GO Wild Blueberry Protein Waffles made with 13g protein and 100% whole grains to fill your morning with a deliciously indulgent warm breakfast that satisfies. We use responsibly sourced ingredients in our Non-GMO Project Verified waffle mix, made with USDA Dairy and Cage-Free Eggs, because we believe in sustainability and clean nutritional benefits. Savor your mornings and enjoy fluffy, crispy warm waffles that are the next best thing to homemade, but a conveniently packaged frozen breakfast or snack. Filled with wholesome goodness, bursting with juicy wild blueberries, and toasted waffle to a golden brown crisp for a mouthwatering tangy bite. This warm tasty breakfast waffle is crafted to help fuel your active lifestyle.

  • FLUFFY & CRISPY WAFFLES - Bursting with sweet wild blueberries makes for a mouthwatering tangy bite
  • PROTEIN PACKED BREAKFAST - Kashi GO waffles help keep you satisfied and active with 13g protein, contains 11g total fat per 76g serving
  • KICKSTART YOUR DAY – Fill your home with the inviting aroma of our delicious crispy, golden waffles and fill yourself with whole-grain goodness
  • RESPONSIBLY SOURCED INGREDIENTS - Our Non-GMO Project Verified frozen waffles are made with USDA Dairy and Cage-Free Eggs
  • PACKAGE FOR FRESHNESS & GREAT TASTE - Include a box of 8 frozen Kashi GO Wild Blueberry Waffles

*eat 48g or more of whole grain daily

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar5g
Protein13g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium160mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour , Water , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Egg Whites , Soy Protein Isolate , Wild Blueberries , Cane Sugar , Organic Whey Protein Concentrate , Eggs , Hemp Seeds , Leavening ( Baking Soda , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Organic Soy Lecithin , Lemon Peel , Sea Salt , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

