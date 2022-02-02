Kashi Organic Berry Fruitful Breakfast Cereal
Product Details
Bring a healthy, wholesome crunch to your mornings with Kashi Organic Berry Fruitful Cereal. Featuring bite-sized biscuits of woven whole grain wheat with a fruity filling made with apples, raspberries, and strawberries, this berry fruity breakfast cereal is as nutritious as it is delicious. A yummy addition to any balanced breakfast, our Organic Berry Fruitful Cereal pairs well with dairy or nut milk, yogurt, and fresh fruit. Crispy and crunchy, Kashi Organic Berry Fruitful Cereal is an excellent source of fiber, is low fat, and is Non-GMO Project Verified.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat*, Cane Syrup*, Grape Juice Concentrate*, Invert Cane Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Cornstarch*, Apple Powder*, Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry Puree Concentrate*, Strawberry Puree Concentrate*.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
