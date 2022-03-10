Kashi brings you this tasty organic cereal as close to nature as you can find in look, flavor, texture and aroma. Kashi's simple recipe combines organic strawberries and raspberries with lightly toasted rice and whole wheat flakes. Each ingredient is harvested for peak flavor and handled with care every step of the way.

3 grams of fiber per serving

Vegan

Kosher

USDA Organic

Non GMO Project Verified

18 grams of whole grains per serving