Kashi Organic Strawberry Fields Cereal

10.3 ozUPC: 0001862770338
Product Details

Kashi brings you this tasty organic cereal as close to nature as you can find in look, flavor, texture and aroma. Kashi's simple recipe combines organic strawberries and raspberries with lightly toasted rice and whole wheat flakes. Each ingredient is harvested for peak flavor and handled with care every step of the way.

  • 3 grams of fiber per serving
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • USDA Organic
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • 18 grams of whole grains per serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate46g15%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar11g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Long Grain Rice , Organic Hard Red Wheat , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Organic Freeze-dried Strawberries , Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Sea Salt , Organic Freeze-dried Raspberries .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
