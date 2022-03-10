Kashi Organic Strawberry Fields Cereal
Product Details
Kashi brings you this tasty organic cereal as close to nature as you can find in look, flavor, texture and aroma. Kashi's simple recipe combines organic strawberries and raspberries with lightly toasted rice and whole wheat flakes. Each ingredient is harvested for peak flavor and handled with care every step of the way.
- 3 grams of fiber per serving
- Vegan
- Kosher
- USDA Organic
- Non GMO Project Verified
- 18 grams of whole grains per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Long Grain Rice , Organic Hard Red Wheat , Organic Dried Cane Syrup , Organic Freeze-dried Strawberries , Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Sea Salt , Organic Freeze-dried Raspberries .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More