Kaukauna Sharp Cheddar Cheeseball

10 ozUPC: 0001700313596
Product Details

Delight your family and friends at your next gathering with a delicious and unique Kaukauna® cheeseball. Sharp Cheddar Cheese covered in crunchy almonds will satisfy everyone's snack cravings. Serve it as the centerpiece of a cheese platter or use it to create themed appetizers like a cheeseball football, turkey, or snowman!
An elevated version of the classic Kaukauna Sharp Cheddar cheeseball.

  • Made with Real Cheese
  • NO Artificial Flavors
  • NO Artificial Colors
  • Delicious spreadable cheese ball
  • Quality, aged cheddar cheese and no artificial anything
  • Coated with almonds
  • Made in Wisconsin
  • 5g protein per serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Potassium188mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Enzymes ) , Water , Deproteinized Whey , Whey , Almonds , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Reduced Lactose Whey , Skim Milk , Cultured Sugar , Lactic Acid , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Malic Acid , Salt , Color ( Annatto Extract ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
