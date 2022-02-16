Kaukauna Sharp Cheddar Cheeseball
Product Details
Delight your family and friends at your next gathering with a delicious and unique Kaukauna® cheeseball. Sharp Cheddar Cheese covered in crunchy almonds will satisfy everyone's snack cravings. Serve it as the centerpiece of a cheese platter or use it to create themed appetizers like a cheeseball football, turkey, or snowman!
An elevated version of the classic Kaukauna Sharp Cheddar cheeseball.
- Made with Real Cheese
- NO Artificial Flavors
- NO Artificial Colors
- Delicious spreadable cheese ball
- Quality, aged cheddar cheese and no artificial anything
- Coated with almonds
- Made in Wisconsin
- 5g protein per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Enzymes ) , Water , Deproteinized Whey , Whey , Almonds , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Reduced Lactose Whey , Skim Milk , Cultured Sugar , Lactic Acid , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Malic Acid , Salt , Color ( Annatto Extract ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More