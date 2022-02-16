Delight your family and friends at your next gathering with a delicious and unique Kaukauna® cheeseball. Sharp Cheddar Cheese covered in crunchy almonds will satisfy everyone's snack cravings. Serve it as the centerpiece of a cheese platter or use it to create themed appetizers like a cheeseball football, turkey, or snowman!

An elevated version of the classic Kaukauna Sharp Cheddar cheeseball.

Made with Real Cheese

NO Artificial Flavors

NO Artificial Colors

Delicious spreadable cheese ball

Quality, aged cheddar cheese and no artificial anything

Coated with almonds

Made in Wisconsin

5g protein per serving