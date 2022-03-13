Kay Berry products are hand cast in the USA. Our artisans craft our designs from actual stone originals which are then carefully reproduced using materials and methods developed in ancient Rome. Your decision to purchase a Kay Berry stone product is backed by our guarantee: “If anything goes wrong ever we will fix it.” Kay Berry products are made of cast stone in Saxonburg PA. They are made to be weatherproof & guaranteed to last a lifetime. All of the decorative stones have a hangar cast into the backs to allow display on walls fences or outbuildings. Dimensions: 18.5 x 12.25