Hover to Zoom
Kay Berry- Inc. 69320 May You Find Comfort In The Arms Of An Angel - Angel Memorial 18 Inches
1UPC: 0070750969320
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Create a special corner in your garden with this beautiful monument made of rough cast stone. Engraved with - May you find comfort in the arms of an Angel. Kay Berry products are made of cast stone in Saxonburg PA. They are made to be weatherproof. All of the decorative stones have a hangar cast into the backs to allow display on walls fences or outbuildings. Dimensions 18in x 13in.