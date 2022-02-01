Create a special corner in your garden with this beautiful monument made of rough cast stone. Engraved with - May I always be the kind of person my dog thinks I am. Kay Berry products are made of cast stone in Saxonburg PA. They are made to be weatherproof. All of the decorative stones have a hangar cast into the backs to allow display on walls fences or outbuildings. Dimensions 14.5in x 12.75in.