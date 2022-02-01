KayDee Designs Flour-Sack Towel - Teal Perspective: front
KayDee Designs Flour-Sack Towel - Teal

1 ctUPC: 0072388653213
Product Details

Decked with charming measuring-cup prints, this flour-sack towel is the perfect thing to clean spills, cover rising bread dough, and dry hands. Featuring extremely handy measurement equivalents, conversions and substitutions

Features:

  • Cotton Flour Sack Towel
  • Hanging Loop
  • Pack of 6
  • Machine Wash & Dry

Specifications:

  • Color: Teal
  • Country of Origin: India
  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Dimensions:26W x26 L

