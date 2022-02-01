Hover to Zoom
KayDee Designs Flour-Sack Towel - Teal
1 ctUPC: 0072388653213
Product Details
Decked with charming measuring-cup prints, this flour-sack towel is the perfect thing to clean spills, cover rising bread dough, and dry hands. Featuring extremely handy measurement equivalents, conversions and substitutions
Features:
- Cotton Flour Sack Towel
- Hanging Loop
- Pack of 6
- Machine Wash & Dry
Specifications:
- Color: Teal
- Country of Origin: India
- Material: 100% Cotton
- Dimensions:26W x26 L