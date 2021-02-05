Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Garden, Patio & Grills
Lawn & Garden
Kaytee Products 100033710 Safflower Seed
Hover to Zoom
Kaytee Products 100033710 Safflower Seed
1
UPC: 0007185916112
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Features
Safflower Seed.
Dimension - 2 x 10 x 15.75 in.
Item Weight - 5.1 lbs.
Product Reviews