Kaytee Products KT53474 Forti Diet Eggcite Conure, 3 lbs.
1UPC: 0007185953474
Kaytee forti-diet egg-cite. combines farm fresh egg crumbles with nutritious seeds and grains to create a wholesome daily diet to help your pet thrive. Egg-based foods are a perfect choice for maintaining the health of your bird. The egg crumbles in Kaytee forti-diet egg-cite. Egg-riched fortified food provide excellent nutrition.Features
- Item Weight - 3 lbs.
- Dimension - 6.25 L x 4.5 W x 9.25 H in.