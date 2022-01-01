Kaytee Products KT53474 Forti Diet Eggcite Conure, 3 lbs. Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kaytee Products KT53474 Forti Diet Eggcite Conure, 3 lbs.

1UPC: 0007185953474
Purchase Options

Product Details

Kaytee forti-diet egg-cite. combines farm fresh egg crumbles with nutritious seeds and grains to create a wholesome daily diet to help your pet thrive. Egg-based foods are a perfect choice for maintaining the health of your bird. The egg crumbles in Kaytee forti-diet egg-cite. Egg-riched fortified food provide excellent nutrition.

Features
  • Item Weight - 3 lbs.
  • Dimension - 6.25 L x 4.5 W x 9.25 H in.

 