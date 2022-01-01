Hover to Zoom
Kedem Concord Grape Juice
64 fl ozUPC: 0007349012827
Product Details
Enjoy the pure, healthy goodness of Kedem Concord Grape Juice.
- 100% pure grape juice made with concord grapes
- No sugar, coloring, or flavoring added
- Rich in antioxidants and flavornoids
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Sugar34g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grape Juice, Grape Juice from Concentrate (Filtered Water, Grape Juice Concentrate), Potassium Metabisulfite Added To Enhance Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
