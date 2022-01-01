Hover to Zoom
Kedem Sherry Cooking Wine
12 ozUPC: 0007349000008
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grapes, Salt, Contains: Sulfites
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
