Kedem Sparkling Blush Grape Juice
25.4 fl ozUPC: 0007349012833
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Sugar34g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grape Juice, Grape Juice Concentrate, Water, Potassium Sorbate & Potassium Metabisulfite Added To Enhance Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
