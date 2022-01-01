Hover to Zoom
Kedem White Cooking Wine
12.7 ozUPC: 0007349012443
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made from Selected White Grapes Seasoned With 1 1/2% Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
