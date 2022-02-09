Hover to Zoom
Keebler Variety Treat Packs
12 ctUPC: 0002780005745
Product Details
Includes:
- (3) 1-Ounce Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Cookies
- (3) 0.8-Ounce Funables Mixed Berry Fruit Flavored Snacks
- (3) 1-Ounce Mother's Circus Animal Cookies
- (3) 1-Ounce Keebler Chips Deluxe Rainbow Minis Cookies
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Sugar12g23%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
