Kellogg's Pringles Snacks Cheddar Cheese Potato Crisps Chips
Product Details
What comes next after the “pop” of a Pringles® Cheddar Cheese can? The crisp, tantalizing taste of cheese that hits the spot every time. Includes 1, 2.5-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles® Cheddar Cheese Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly cheesy. With the convenient individual size can, it’s easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever, like grabbing a can as an after school pick-me-up or packing in lunch boxes. Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles® fans. Stash a can in your work desk or pantry to enjoy anytime. Share Pringles® at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles® Cheddar Cheese Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.
- Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles® Cheddar Cheese Potato Crisps
- The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with cheesy tastiness from edge to edge
- Always tasty, never greasy
- Kosher Dairy
- Contains milk and wheat ingredients
- Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a can anytime; Pack into a school lunch box, backpack or tote bag
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides.Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Yeast Extract, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More