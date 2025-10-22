Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Mono- and Diglycerides.Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Garlic Powder), Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Powder, Sodium Diacetate, Onion Powder, Honey, Natural Flavors, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Turmeric Color, Lactose, Wheat Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More