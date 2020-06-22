Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Birthday Cake Treat Squares
Product Details
Make snack time a celebration with Snap, Crackle and Pop and the irresistible taste of Birthday Cake Rice Krispies Treats. Each marshmallow square is made with crispy rice cereal, the taste of gooey marshmallows, sweet confectionery coating and colorful sprinkles for a mouthwatering dessert. Birthday Cake Rice Krispies Treats are made with wholesome ingredients like toasted rice cereal for that classic taste you know and love. Each package contains individual marshmallow bars in writable wrappers, perfect for snacks at school, the office, traveling, lunchtime, at the game and more – the delicious options are endless. Satisfy your sweet craving with the indulgent goodness and on-the-go convenience of Kellogg's Birthday Cake Rice Krispies Treats.
- Light, crispy rice cereal combined with the irresistible taste of sweet, gooey marshmallows and birthday cake flavor in every delicious bite
- A delicious, ready to eat snack made with the simple goodness of toasted rice cereal
- No high fructose corn syrup
- A tasty treat that's perfect for celebrations and birthday parties
- Enjoy in school lunches, as afternoon snacks, and late night bites
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Toasted Rice Cereal ( Rice , Sugar , Salt , Malt Flavor , Niacinamide , Reduced Iron , Vitamin B2 [ Riboflavin ] , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Corn Syrup , Fructose , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean Oil , Palm Oil , Palm Kernel Oil and Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil with TBHQ for Freshness ) , Corn Syrup Solids . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Vegetable Glycerin , Dextrose , Nonfat Milk , Milk , Gelatin , Salt , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavor , Cornstarch , Soy Lecithin , Datem , Acetylated Monoglycerides , BHT for Freshness , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 , Carnauba Wax , Blue 2 .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More