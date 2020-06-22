Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Birthday Cake Treat Squares Perspective: front
Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Birthday Cake Treat Squares Perspective: left
Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Birthday Cake Treat Squares Perspective: right
Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Birthday Cake Treat Squares

7 ct / 0.78 ozUPC: 0003800022812
Product Details

Make snack time a celebration with Snap, Crackle and Pop and the irresistible taste of Birthday Cake Rice Krispies Treats. Each marshmallow square is made with crispy rice cereal, the taste of gooey marshmallows, sweet confectionery coating and colorful sprinkles for a mouthwatering dessert. Birthday Cake Rice Krispies Treats are made with wholesome ingredients like toasted rice cereal for that classic taste you know and love. Each package contains individual marshmallow bars in writable wrappers, perfect for snacks at school, the office, traveling, lunchtime, at the game and more – the delicious options are endless. Satisfy your sweet craving with the indulgent goodness and on-the-go convenience of Kellogg's Birthday Cake Rice Krispies Treats.

  • Light, crispy rice cereal combined with the irresistible taste of sweet, gooey marshmallows and birthday cake flavor in every delicious bite
  • A delicious, ready to eat snack made with the simple goodness of toasted rice cereal
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • A tasty treat that's perfect for celebrations and birthday parties
  • Enjoy in school lunches, as afternoon snacks, and late night bites

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Sugar9g
Protein0.5g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg2.78%
Potassium10mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Toasted Rice Cereal ( Rice , Sugar , Salt , Malt Flavor , Niacinamide , Reduced Iron , Vitamin B2 [ Riboflavin ] , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Corn Syrup , Fructose , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean Oil , Palm Oil , Palm Kernel Oil and Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil with TBHQ for Freshness ) , Corn Syrup Solids . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Vegetable Glycerin , Dextrose , Nonfat Milk , Milk , Gelatin , Salt , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavor , Cornstarch , Soy Lecithin , Datem , Acetylated Monoglycerides , BHT for Freshness , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 , Carnauba Wax , Blue 2 .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
