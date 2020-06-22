Ingredients

Toasted Rice Cereal ( Rice , Sugar , Salt , Malt Flavor , Niacinamide , Reduced Iron , Vitamin B2 [ Riboflavin ] , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Corn Syrup , Fructose , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean Oil , Palm Oil , Palm Kernel Oil and Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil with TBHQ for Freshness ) , Corn Syrup Solids . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Vegetable Glycerin , Dextrose , Nonfat Milk , Milk , Gelatin , Salt , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavor , Cornstarch , Soy Lecithin , Datem , Acetylated Monoglycerides , BHT for Freshness , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 , Carnauba Wax , Blue 2 .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

