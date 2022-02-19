Kellogg's® Special K® 100 Calorie Snacks Blueberry Pastry Crisps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kellogg's® Special K® 100 Calorie Snacks Blueberry Pastry Crisps Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kellogg's® Special K® 100 Calorie Snacks Blueberry Pastry Crisps Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kellogg's® Special K® 100 Calorie Snacks Blueberry Pastry Crisps Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Kellogg's® Special K® 100 Calorie Snacks Blueberry Pastry Crisps Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Kellogg's® Special K® 100 Calorie Snacks Blueberry Pastry Crisps

12 ct / 0.88 ozUPC: 0003800016773
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

This delicious blueberry flavored pastry is sure to delight during any snack time. Topped with vanilla icing, you’ll forget you didn’t have to go to the bakery.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel Oil), Vegetable Glycerin, Maltodextrin, Fructose, Dextrose.Contains 2% or Less of Modified Food Starch, Apple Powder, Blueberry Puree Concentrate, Cornstarch, Nonfat Milk, Invert Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sodium Citrate, Soy Lecithin, Reduced Minerals Whey, Datem, Salt, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Gel, Fruit Juice For Color, Vegetable Juice For Color, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sodium Alginate, Rosemary Extract For Freshness.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More