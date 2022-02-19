Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel Oil), Vegetable Glycerin, Maltodextrin, Fructose, Dextrose.Contains 2% or Less of Modified Food Starch, Apple Powder, Blueberry Puree Concentrate, Cornstarch, Nonfat Milk, Invert Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sodium Citrate, Soy Lecithin, Reduced Minerals Whey, Datem, Salt, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Gel, Fruit Juice For Color, Vegetable Juice For Color, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Mono- and Diglycerides, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sodium Alginate, Rosemary Extract For Freshness.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

